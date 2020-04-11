48 more cases of COVID-19 reported at Smithfield Foods

238 individuals that work at Smithfield Foods have now tested positive for COVID-19.

190 cases were reported Friday from the meat-processing facility with 48 more cases identified Saturday.

This is the first day of a three-day shutdown for the plant to do a deep cleaning and set up other social distancing measures.

Mayor Paul TenHaken will issue a 'Call to Action' to impact the spread of the virus that causes COVID at the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls at 4:00 p.m. on KSFY, KDLT.

It will also air on the Dakota News Now website and Facebook page.