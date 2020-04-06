48 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday; confirmed death total up to 4

Health officials confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Monday, and the state's confirmed death total rose to four.

The new numbers brings the state's total COVID-19 cases to 288. An additional seven people recovered in Monday's count, bringing the state's total recoveries to 91.

The state's coronavirus-related death total increased by two to four Monday. Dakota News Now recently reported on two additional COVID-19 deaths -- State Rep. Bob Glanzer of Huron and a resident at a Sioux Falls retirement community -- but State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton declined to confirm whether these are the two deaths included in the state's updated count. Clayton did say the deaths included a Beadle County and Minnehaha County resident.

Over half the state's cases are in the Sioux Falls area, with 140 cases confirmed in Minnehaha County, and 24 confirmed in Lincoln County. Thirty-six of Monday's new cases are in Minnehaha County.

Monday's increase mark the biggest one-day spike of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota to date.

A total of 5,732 have tested negative for the coronavirus.

