5 South Dakotans test negative for coronavirus

Updated: Fri 5:33 PM, Mar 06, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health, five people have been tested for the coronavirus.

All five of them tested negative for COVID-19.

The state's Department of Health's website includes daily weekday updates and information on COVID-19.

You can find more on the state's Department of Health website, here.

