5 inmates, 7 employees at Minnehaha Co. Jail test positive for COVID-19

Five inmates and seven employees at the Minnehaha County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the jail announced Thursday.

The jail says the existing cases range from asymptomatic to mild symptoms. The current inmate population is 295 with 155 full-time staff.

“These are definitely challenging times. We are in line with the SD Department of Health recommendations and are working hard to mitigate and prevent further spread. The Corrections staff and Medical staff in the Jail have been doing an exceptional job as we continue to work through this ever-changing situation." said Warden Mattson.

Officials say the jail is continuing to follow South Dakota Department of Health and CDC recommendations. Jail staff were issued cloth masks and are twice screened daily. Officials say Inmates were issued cloth masks this week and have access to alcohol-based hand sanitizer multiple times during the day with leaning efforts continue throughout the day and night.

