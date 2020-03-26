5 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota, bringing total to 46

Health officials say five more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Dakota, bringing the state's total to 46.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the latest cases in a briefing Thursday. She said a total of 16 people diagnosed with the disease have fully recovered.

The five new cases include three in Minnehaha County, one in Lincoln County, and one in Beadle County.

Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said two to three people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Noem said 125 tests are still pending in state labs. Officials expect those to be processed by Monday. Private labs in Sanford and Avera are also processing tests, but Noem did not give specifics on how many tests they have remaining.

