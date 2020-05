Officials say South Dakota recorded five new deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing total deaths in the state to 59.

The state also recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases to 4,866. Active cases rose by 22 to 1,063.

Current hospitalizations dropped by ten to 95. Roughly 4% of of the state's COVID-19 hospital beds are currently occupied, according to the Department of Health's website.

An additional 46 people recovered from the disease, bringing total recoveries to 3,744.

