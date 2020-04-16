5 residents, 3 employees at Sioux Falls retirement community test positive for COVID-19

Several residents and staff members at a Sioux Falls retirement community have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The cases are connected to the Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Village, according to a spokesperson for Sanford Health.

Five residents and two employees at the the skilled nursing facility and one employee at the assisted living center all tested positive for the disease.

According to Sanford, staff are working closely with the South Dakota Department of Health to respond to the "rapidly changing" situation. The Good Samaritan Society is working with Sanford Health to test residents and staff who may have been exposed.

The Good Samaritan Society is owned by Sanford Health.

Sioux Falls is currently at the center of South Dakota's COVID-19 outbreak. Over 1,000 cases are connected to the city, accounting for over 86 percent of the state's total.