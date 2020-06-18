50 years in prison for shooting 63 rounds at officers

A judge has sentenced a Rapid City man to 50 years in prison for repeatedly shooting at law enforcement officers during a four-hour standoff on New Year’s Day 2019.

Judge Robert Gusinsky said Wednesday in Pennington County Court that “by the grace of God” no one died when 63 rounds were fired by Jordan Wounded Face in Rapid City.

Guskinsky acknowledged that Wounded Face needs mental health treatment for his schizophrenia, but said he’s not confident he can be rehabilitated since he already completed or dropped out of several rounds of intensive mental health and substance abuse treatment.

