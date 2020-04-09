54 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota; total up to 447

Health officials confirmed 54 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Thursday, bringing the state's total to 447.

An additional 15 patients recovered, bringing the total of number of recoveries to 146.

No new deaths were reported. The state's confirmed total remains at six.

Most of the new confirmed cases are in the Sioux Falls area. Minnehaha confirmed 46 new cases, while Lincoln County saw two more cases. Over two-thirds of the state's confirmed cases are in these two counties.

Officials say the Smithfield Foods processing plant in Sioux Falls is the main hot spot in the city. It announced plans to temporarily close Thursday as it deals with the outbreak.

Corson and Jerauld counties each had their first confirmed case Thursday. Pennington, Hughes, and Yankton counties each saw one additional confirmed case.

