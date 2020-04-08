55-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash near northwest Sioux Falls

A 55-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash just outside Sioux Falls on April 1, authorities say.

Authorities say just before 5:30 pm, a Chevy pickup was heading westbound on W. Benson Road. A GMC Sierra pickup heading northbound on La Mesa Dr. collided with the Chevy. The driver of the Chevy, 55-year-old Mitchell Lee Foster was killed in the crash. The passenger was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC Sierra pickup was also transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is still under investigation.