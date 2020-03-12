Iowa bride-to-be reunited with stolen wedding dress, SUV

Police confirmed Tuesday morning that they have recovered an Iowa woman's SUV that was stolen Saturday with her wedding dress inside.

The bride-to-be said she was devastated but was being realistic that she may never see her dress again. That all changed Tuesday thanks to a few vigilant women. (Source: KWQC)

Kylee Howell’s car was a mess inside, she said, and many personal belongings were missing, including her daughter's car seat and book bag.

However, the bride-to-be said her wedding dress was still inside and appeared to be intact.

She had picked the dress up on Saturday. After the appointment, she parked her car at a friend’s house and went out to dinner with friends to celebrate.

Not long after the group returned from dinner, Howell noticed her car was missing with her dress still inside.

She said she was devastated but was being realistic that she may never see it again. That all changed Tuesday thanks to a few vigilant Davenport women.

Dee Ahrens and her daughter Natalie Bowens said they noticed a SUV had been parked in their neighborhood for a few days. Late Monday night, they went to check on the license plate when they realized it was likely the one that belonged to Howell.

"I asked my daughter Natalie, ‘When you're going to Hy-Vee can you get the license plate?’ We need to check it out,” Ahrens said. “And she came in the house and said ‘Mom! It's the lady who had the wedding dress stolen.’”

Bowens said they had heard Howell’s story on the news. They remembered details about the car from the interview, including the county where it had been and the Iowa Hawkeye decal in the back window.

“I was like ‘Oh my God, that's her car, that's her car,’” Bowens said. “All I could think about was making sure that she found, you know, that's her car and that she got her dress back.”

The duo alerted police and reached out to Howell on Facebook to make sure she knew immediately.

“I can't even explain how I feel. I just am so grateful,” Howell said.

She said at first the news seemed too good to be true and she didn't want to get her hopes up until police confirmed it was her vehicle and that her belongings were inside.

"No matter what anybody told me I wasn't going to believe it until I saw it with my own eyes,” she said.

It wasn’t until the SUV was pulled out of the garage that she started to believe.

"I kind of took a minute to just breathe and to look at the vehicle before I took a look around. And I opened up the trunk and it just kind of fell out the back and I lost it. I started crying,” Howell said.

Howell said she has been overwhelmed with emotion over the events the past few days, but above all, grateful for so many people who have reached out and offered to help. She said strangers even offered to donate their wedding dresses to her.

“I'm thankful for this playing out the way that it did. I feel really blessed right now,” Howell said.

Howell posted on Facebook, expressing her gratitude.

"These past 4 days have been a whirlwind of emotions to say the least. You never expect something terrible to happen to you, but it really changed me on many levels, and I am thankful for this incredibly difficult situation because it has been able to raise a bit of awareness on the seriousness of car theft and how deeply it can change someone’s life,” she wrote in the post.

She also shared she would be responsible for paying for the damage, including the fee to get her stolen car out of the tow yard.

As for the wedding planning, that will continue, and Howell says more than anything she is thrilled to marry the love of her life in September.

"I have just had moments of just being overwhelmed because I feel so blessed, because there are so many people that are not able to have the same situation I have," she said.

She is grateful to Ahrens and Bowen for looking out for her and helping reunite with her dream dress.

"It's karma. I hope something good for us comes along the way, but something good for came for her and that's all that's worth it,” Ahrens said.

No suspects or arrests have been named in the case. Police said the car was unoccupied when it was recovered.

Copyright 2020 KWQC via Gray Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

