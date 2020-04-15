City of Sioux Falls releases details about proposed shelter-in-place order

Sioux Falls city councilors are set to debate a shelter-in-place order at Wednesday night's meeting.

Mayor Paul TenHaken announced the proposal Tuesday after Gov. Kristi Noem refused his request that she issue a stay-at-home order for Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

The Sioux Falls area is the epicenter of South Dakota's COVID-19 outbreak, accounting for 85 percent of the cases in the state.

If council member approve the first reading in Wednesday night's meeting, they would need to approve a second reading next week in order for it to become law.

What's in the law?

The requirements in the law are similar to existing guidelines, asking people to stay home accept for a number of essential activities.

People with "critical infrastructure jobs" would still be able to go to work. The ordinance listed a number of jobs, and the city's agenda packet for Wednesday's meeting also includes federal guidelines for classifying essential workers. Combined, these guidelines are quite broad, and include dozens of jobs across numerous fields.

The ordinance would also allow people to leave home for grocery trips, to get gas, for medical trips, and any legally required activities.

People could also continue to do outdoor activities like walks and bike rides, as long a they maintain social distancing guidelines. Driving in most situations is allowed, including trips to get carry out orders and trips to day care.

The proposal would not require any businesses to shut down.

Violating the law constitutes a class 2 misdemeanor, the same as the city's "no lingering law". Breaking it could be punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

However, the mayor's office says the goal is not to issue citations.

We expect to learn more details about the guidelines in a press briefing at 2 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it on the Dakota News Now livestream.