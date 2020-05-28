CybHER camp for girls pivots to host series of free online sessions this summer

There is a powerhouse team of women behind Dakota State University's CybHER program - a program which aims to empower, motivate, educate, and change the perception of girls and women in cybersecurity.

Like most organizations, the team has built a strong following over the past couple of years, through in-person events. But in the era of COVID-19, CybHER's team is excited about a new initiative they believe will have a far greater reach than anything they've been able to offer in the past.

Katie Shuck, a master’s degree student in cyber defense, a CybHER instructor & outreach executive director, joined Dakota News Now at 4 to outline the upcoming opportunities.

"It’s hard to be what you can’t see," a recent press release from the team stated. "So to show young girls what it means to be a cyber security professional, Dakota State University’s CybHER has created a new program of virtual meetings called CybHER Conversations."

CybHER Conversations will be free, weekly meetings starting Wednesday, June 3rd at 4 p.m. CT. The format, according to organizers, will be most effective for girls in 5th grade and up, but all K-12 students are welcome, as well as teachers and parents.

Girls can register at https://www.cybher.org/cybher-conversations/. The programs begin this summer but will continue throughout the upcoming school year.

Each week a cybersecurity guest will be featured, someone who is a regional, national, or international professional. Conversations will include what is possible with a career in a cyber field, and what their path has been. They may also discuss issues with technical topics such as digital forensics, threat hunting, cyber policies and leadership, the Dark web, cybercrime, privacy, coding, software development, network security, vulnerabilities, deep fakes and misinformation, smart cities, and IoT security.

Diane Janosek, commandant of the National Security Association’s (NSA) National Cryptologic School, will be the first guest. Future guests in June include Ellen Arens, program manager for Autonomous Machines at Raven Industries, and Vicki Schumacher, iHeart Radio’s vice president of Program and Project Management.