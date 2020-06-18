59 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Thursday; Active cases drop

State officials say they confirmed 59 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, though active cases in the state decreased.

No new deaths due to the disease were recorded, as the state's total remained at 78.

The new cases bring South Dakota's total known cases to 6,109. Officials say 810 of those cases are active, which is down from 829 active cases from Wednesday. Active cases have dropped by more than 100 over the past week.

Current hospitalizations rose slightly to 93.

The state processed 1,365 tests Thursday, just over four percent of which came back positive.

