605 Magazine releases Summer issue for June

605 Magazine is celebrating the season of summer in its June issue. The magazine is collaborating with Fernson Brewing Company in Sioux Falls and Lost Cabin Beer Company in Rapid City to release a new beer for 605 Day. The beer is a honey pale ale. 605 Day is June 5th and is a chance to celebrate anything related to South Dakota. The beer is featured on the cover of the Summer issue.

The city of Yankton is also featured in the issue with a new attraction and restaurant. The attraction is The Boat House in the Downtown Meridian District. It features pool, axe throwing and golf simulators. Cafe Louisiana is run by a family that is from Louisiana. The cafe has items like jambalaya, po' boys, and alligator burgers.

You can read the issue online here or download the 605 Magazine app in your Google Play or App store.