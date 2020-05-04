605 Magazine's May issue focuses on taking a road trip

The staff at 605 Magazine was able to take a road trip in early March before COVID-19 started affecting South Dakotans. Each year, they take one somewhere in South Dakota, and this year, they went to the Black Hills to stay at Terry Peak Chalets in Lead. This month's issue of 605 Magazine focuses on their road trip and the experiences they had.

While they were in the Black Hills, they visited several places in Spearfish and Deadwood. One was a family-owned eatery called Nonna's Kitchen. It is an Italian restaurant that uses family recipes. A couple other experiences described in the May issue are a gastronomic experience at Snitches in Deadwood and glamping in Spearfish at a place called Beneath the Pines.

Alana Snyder, the publisher of 605 Magazine, said the staff is usually able to shoot things ahead of time for various issues, so their June issue hasn't been affected too much by the pandemic.

This month's May issue can be found at various locations around South Dakota or you can read it online here.