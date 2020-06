The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 65 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

No new deaths were reported and active cases dropped from 930 to 924 between Saturday and Sunday.

5,898 total positive cases have been recorded in South Dakota with 4,899 recovered.

Beadle, Brown, Clay, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington, Union, and Yankton Counties are considered areas with substantial community spread. The eight counties account for 683 active cases.