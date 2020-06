The South Dakota Department of Health reported 66 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Wednesday.

The new death brings the state total to 84.

The 66 new cases bring the state total to 6,419 overall with 781 currently active cases. The state reported 57 new recoveries. Overall, 5,554 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Current hospitalizations decreased 81 while total hospitalizations increased to 629.