67 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota; active cases down Tuesday

Health officials confirmed 67 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Tuesday, though active known cases dropped due to more recoveries.

The state has a total of 4,653 cases, 1,075 of which are active.

No new deaths were recorded Tuesday. Total deaths due to the disease remained at 50.

Current hospitalizations surpassed 100 on Tuesday. 106 people are currently hospitalized due to the disease, up from 99 the previous day.

An additional 113 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,528.