7 COVID-19 deaths reported at Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls

Good Samaritan Society has confirmed four more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to seven.

Overall, 54 residents and 36 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. 11 of those employees have recovered and returned to work.

"This is truly a sad day for our entire Good Samaritan Society family. Every resident who comes through our doors becomes family, and losing these cherished members of our family weighs heavily on our hearts. We pray for peace and comfort for their loved ones. We ask that you please respect their wishes for privacy during this extraordinarily difficult time," Good Samaritan Society said in a press release Thursday.

The facility says it is continuing to isolate COVID-19 positive residents from others as well as follow CDC and South Dakota Department of Health guidelines. It says visitor restrictions, employee screenings, and social distancing measures have been in place at all Good Samaritan Society locations since early March.

The facility says it will continue additional testing of residents and staff members.

