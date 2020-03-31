7 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota; Community spread confirmed in 2 more counties

More areas of South Dakota are seeing community spread of COVID-19 as the number of cases in the state continue to rise.

Health officials confirmed seven new cases Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 108.

However, 44 of those patients have recovered, meaning there are currently 64 active cases in the state. 12 of those involve hospitalizations, according to the Department of Health's website.

State epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said community spread has been confirmed in both Brown and Marshall counties.

The state has one confirmed death due to COVID-19.

Of the seven new cases, four are in Minnehaha County. Kingsbury, Lincoln, and Yankton counties each had one new case.

Minnehaha County has the most confirmed cases with 31. Beadle County is second with 20.

Status of recovered patients

When asked in a press briefing Tuesday whether patients who have recovered from COVID-19 have immunity, Clayton said knowledge of the disease is "evolving." However, he said it is believed that the immunity provided from the initial infection prevents patients from developing the disease again.

Public health emergency guidelines

When asked what would trigger a "public health emergency" declaration, Sec. of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that would be considered when individuals who are known to be carriers of the disease are not following public guidelines.

