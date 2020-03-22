7 new cases in South Dakota; Noem says COVID-19 'on verge' of community spread in Beadle County

Governor Kristi Noem said COVID-19 is "on the verge" of being community spread in Beadle County after several new cases were confirmed there this weekend.

Seven new cases were reported Sunday. Six of those are in Beadle County, the other is in Brown County.

In a press conference Sunday morning, Noem said health officials believe some of the new cases in Beadle County were likely connected to existing cases in the county. She said the virus is now "on the verge" of being community spread in the county.

"I want to remind people - if you are feeling sick, stay home," Noem said. "Do not expose yourself to other individuals. Call your doctor, they will walk through what you can to do be tested, along with your other health concerns."

The new Beadle County cases include a man in his 60s, a woman in her 50s, a man and a woman both in their 20s, and a male and a female in the 10-19 age bracket. These are the first two confirmed cases in someone under age 20 in South Dakota.

Noem said she has had discussions with a number of local leaders in Beadle County, stressing that they take stronger actions to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Other cases

Sunday's cases bring the total COVID-19 cases in South Dakota to 21. Beadle County has the most with ten, while Minnehaha County has five.

The case confirmed in Brown County this weekend is that county's first. Noem said that case was travel-related.

Noem said six of the people initially diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state have fully recovered. One person, a Pennington County man in his 60s, died from the disease,

South Dakota Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said in Sunday's briefing that none of the 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized.

There are currently 277 COVID-19 tests pending in South Dakota's state lab. Noem said another 700 are currently being tested at private labs. So far, there have been 740 negative tests.

Guidance for businesses

Noem said she has not asked non-essential businesses, including restaurant and bars, to close. She has asked that they consider modifying their practices, and that they take social distancing seriously.

Noem also said she does not have the authority to order local businesses to close, saying that power lies with mayors, city councils, and other local leaders.

More: South Dakota Department of Health's COVID-19 website

