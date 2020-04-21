70 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed in South Dakota Tuesday

State health officials say another person has died in South Dakota due to COVID-19, as the state's total confirmed cases surpass 1,700.

The state confirmed an additional 70 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,755.

The additional confirmed death brings the state's total to eight. The latest death involved a Minnehaha County resident.

Officials say an additional 115 people recovered from the disease Tuesday, marking the single largest one-day increase in recoveries so far. A total of 824 people have recovered, meaning there are currently 923 active cases statewide.

Sixty-five people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. A total of 100 people have been hospitalized due to the disease at some point.

Nearly all the new cases are in the Sioux Falls area. Minnehaha County has 1,469 confirmed cases, while Lincoln County has 99.

Davison County also had one new case confirmed Tuesday, as did Moody County.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 response website