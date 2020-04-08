73 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota Wednesday

South Dakota saw its biggest one-day spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but also saw the biggest one-day increase in recoveries so far.

The state confirmed 73 new cases Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 393 positive COVID-19 cases.

There were also 48 additional recoveries Wednesday, bringing that total to 146.

The state's death total due to COVID-19 remained at six, according to the Department of Health's website. A total of 26 cases have involved hospitalizations.

In total, 6,355 people have tested negative for COVID-19.

County breakdown

Sioux Falls' status as the state's "hot spot" grew Wednesday, with an additional 63 cases in Minnehaha County and four in Lincoln County. A total of 259 of cases are in the Sioux Falls area, 65 percent of the state's total. Fifty two patients in the area have recovered.

Yanton County saw two new confirmed cases Wednesday. Bon Homme, Lake, Oglala Lakota, and Turner counties each saw one additional case.

Wednesday's state briefing

State Secretary of Heatlh Kim Malsam-Rysdon said State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton gave an update Wednesday via a media phone call. Some highlights from that briefing:

When asked whether Sioux Falls is seeing more testing than other areas of the state, Malsam-Rysdon said the state does not know the testing numbers based on geographic areas. She said all the state's negative cases are lumped into one number.

The state does not have data regarding people who may have COVID-19 but do not have symptoms bad enough to justify testing. Clayton also said the state does not have any data on potential undiagnosed cases based on the number of confirmed cases.

Malsam-Rysdon and Clayton said they are working with businesses identified as hot spots in the Sioux Falls area, but declined to identify those businesses.

South Dakota ranks 47th in confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita, Clayton said.

Both health officials say they do expect to eventually see more cases in rural areas. Clayton said generally, cities and densely-populated areas see more cases earlier before it spreads to outlying areas, citing New York as an example.

