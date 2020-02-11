75th annual Watertown Winter Farm Show is underway

The annual Watertown Winter Farm Show is officially underway.

The five day event brings producers and retailers together for one common goal.

"We have 150 vendors that can come out here, we've got eight different breeds of livestock, along with sheep and goats, so we've got a little bit of something for every one," said Kelsey Begalka, Director of Programming for the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce.

For 75 years, the Watertown Winter Farm Show has been entertaining and educating visitors.

"We kicked it off today with some make and take programs that we have in our field house area, and for the kids on Saturday we have some zoo demonstrations that will be held over here," said Kelsey Begalka, Director of Programming for the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce.

Over the years the show has evolved and grown.

"Way, way back to this facility being built, and all the additions we've had throughout the years with additions to the expo buildings and additions to the livestock barns," said Fjeldheim.

This years event is highlighted by the shows, and the education agriculture professionals have access to. This is a great time for people to talk about ways to overcome some of the struggles.

"Sharing successes, sharing things they can do better, it helps, talk to one another express those opinions, and together, whether it's you, your neighbor, your banker, whoever that might be, together figure it out and make the moves you need to make," said Terry Fjeldheim, member of the Farm Show Ag Committee.

Terry Fjeldheim is a member of the Farm Show Ag Committee. He said this annual show is something he always looks forward to, and this year he looks forward to spending the time celebrating the industry.

"Continue to draw the connection between city and rural. We're all in this together, and we're all about healthy food and what have you, so to celebrate ag," Fjeldheim said.