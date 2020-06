The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting 77 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The 77 new cases bring the state total to 5,742, with 913 active, and 91 new recoveries, 4,755 in total.

The DOH also reported 11 new hospitalizations, bringing the state total to 525. 87 people are currently hospitalized.

The new death was a Minnehaha County man between the ages of 60-69 years. The statewide total is now 74.