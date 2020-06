The Minnesota Department of Health reported 461 new cases that have tested positive for COVID-19, moving the state's total number of cases to 32,920.

MDH reports there are 1,380 total deaths, with eight additional deaths reported Sunday.

Of the entire total, 1,093 have occurred in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

3,797 total cases have required hospitalization with 322 in the hospital and 160 in intensive care.