81-year-old man arrested after fatal shooting in northwest Iowa

A man is facing domestic assault charges after a shooting in northwest Iowa left one person dead.

Authorities received a 911 call just before noon Monday from a woman who said she was being attacked at her home in Merrill, Iowa.

While law enforcement was en route, someone was shot at the residence, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived, the suspect was still armed inside. He surrendered after a short standoff.

Eighty-one-year-old Thomas Knapp was arrested for domestic assault while using a weapon. Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo said additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Authorities identified the victim as 56-year-old Kevin Juzek. Officials say he died from a gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said a third person was in the home at the time of the shooting. That individual, who has not been identified, was able to get out of the home and later talked to police.

No other details about the investigation, including what exactly led up to the shooting, have been released.