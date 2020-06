South Dakota Department of Health officials reported 81 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 16 new hospitalizations on Wednesday.

Officials say the new death was a Beadle County resident. This brings the state total to 69 deaths.

Overall, South Dakota has seen 5,604 COVID-19 cases with 962 of those currently active, and 4,573 recoveries.

The 16 new hospitalizations bring the state's current hospitalizations to 101.