83 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Dakota Thursday; no new deaths

State health officials say South Dakota recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as active cases and current hospitalizations crept up slightly.

No new deaths were reported Thursday. The state's total remained at 54.

The new cases bring the state's total to 4,793 known cases. 1,041 of those are active, up from 1,037 on Wednesday. Active cases had previously dropped several days in a row.

Current hospitalizations rose by four to 105. However, only 4% of of the state's COVID-19 hospital beds are currently occupied, according to the Department of Health's website.

Total recoveries rose by 79 to 3,698.

The state process 1,020 tests Thursday. Eight percent of those came back positive.

