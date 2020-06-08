87th Annual Sioux Empire Parade of Homes set to take place

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire is holding the 87th Spring Parade of Homes June 13-14 & 20-21 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. All homes are free to tour. Homes on the event range in sales prices from $160,000 to well over $1,000,000 and are located in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, and Worthing.

The Parade allows attendees to tour over 50 newly built homes constructed by area builders and is a way to see the area’s latest home trends and meet with builders firsthand. Homes on the tour are either sold or for sale, but the event also intends to motivate potential home builders with different types of architectural ideas.

Organizers of the event intend to take health and safety extremely seriously, do to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Because of the COVID-19 crisis, we've kind of scaled back, and we are taking extra precautions in all of our homes. There is a list of suggested practices, we will have hand sanitizer there and we will be doing a little extra cleaning," said Doug Top, Committee Chair of the event.

Details about the event can be found at hbasiouxempire.com, or in Home Idea magazines available throughout the area.