8th Street bridge project: Road closures begin Monday

A historic rehabilitation project for Sioux Falls’ iconic 8th Street bridge is now underway.

The road will close to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic starting Monday.

The westbound vehicle detour runs from Weber Avenue to Sixth Street and then Philips Avenue. Eastbound includes Main Avenue to 11th and then Franklin Avenue.

The pedestrian detour has people walking down Philips Avenue to Ninth street, crossing the river on the pedestrian bridge and then going through the Hilton Garden Inn path

The bridge, which dates back to 1912 and is on the national register of historic places.The bridge last received significant repair work in the 1970's.

