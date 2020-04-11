Health officials confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota Saturday, bringing the state's total to 626.

No new deaths were reported with the state's total remaining at six.

33 people have been hospitalized and 189 people have recovered statewide.

Most of the new confirmed cases are in the Sioux Falls area. Over two-thirds of the state's confirmed cases are in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

The Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls saw its number of COVID-19 cases increase to 190 one day after announcing a temporary three-day shutdown.

Many of Minnehaha County's 438 active cases are in connection with the pork plant.

Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon declared a Public Health Emergency in Minnehaha County Friday following the doubling of positive cases in three days.

The Public Health Emergency enables the Department of Health to issue a Public Health Intervention order against those who are not cooperating with efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.