92 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in South Dakota

State health officials say 92 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in South Dakota, though active cases continued to drop Wednesday.

The latest cases brings South Dakota's total known cases to 4,177. Officials say 1,108 of those cases are active, down from 1,125 the previous day and 1,199 the day before.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday. The state's total remains at 46.

Current hospitalizations crept upwards to 81, an increase of four from the previous day.

The state processed 680 tests Wednesday, 13% of which were positive.

An additional 109 people recovered, and the state's total recoveries surpassed 3,000.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 website.