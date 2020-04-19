93 new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, 94 recoveries

Health officials confirm 93 new positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota bringing the state total to 1,635.

The state is reporting 94 new recoveries, 646 overall.

State-wide South Dakota has seen 74 people hospitalized at some time due to COVID-19.

Minnehaha County now has 1,362 cases with 907 currently active and 455 recovered.

On Friday, Smithfield Foods saw 36 more employees test positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in connection with Smithfield Foods is now at 769, which accounts for more than 55% of the state’s overall total. There was no Department of Health briefing this weekend, so it is unclear how many of the new cases are in connection with Smithfield Foods.

The CDC was in Sioux Falls on Thursday and toured the facility. Governor Noem says the CDC will finish its walkthrough assessment of the facility over the weekend and will generate a report, which the state will review early next week.

More: Smithfield, state to review CDC walkthrough report early next week

Total deaths still remain at seven. On Thursday, the state confirmed Minnehaha County's third death. The Associated Press reports a worker at Smithfield Foods died due to COVID-19. Officials have not confirmed whether this is the new death reported Thursday, but the details they gave match the age range and county of the employee.