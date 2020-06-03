95 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Health officials say they have confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, though other key statistics remained flat Wednesday.

The new cases bring total known infections in the state to 5,162.

Active cases rose by only one to 1,016 due to 94 new recoveries. Current hospitalizations dropped by two to 87. Deaths due to the disease remained unchanged at 62.

The state processed 1,816 cases Wednesday. Just over five percent of those came back positive.

Most of the new cases were in Beadle County, which recorded 32 new infections. With these new cases, Beadle passes Brown County for the second most cases in the state, behind only Minnehaha County.

While a vast majority of the state's cases have been confirmed in the Sioux Falls area, new cases in the city have decreased over the past few weeks. Fifteen of Wednesday's cases were in Minnehaha County.

