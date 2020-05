95 additional cases of coronavirus were identified Sunday.

South Dakota has now seen 4,563 positive cases and currently has 1,142 active cases.

No new deaths were reported for the second consecutive day following two deaths on Friday.

The Sioux Falls area remains a hot spot, but Beadle, Brown, and Pennington Counties each have around 100 active cases of the virus.

Overall in South Dakota, 3,371 people have recovered from coronavirus, but 85 people remain hospitalized.