97 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday; hospitalizations remain flat

Officials confirmed 97 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday, but the number of people currently hospitalized due to the disease remained flat.

The new cases bring the state's total to 3,614 known cases, 1,393 of which are still active.

No new COVID-19 deaths were recorded Monday, as the state's toal remained at 34.

A total of 78 people are currently hospitalize due to COVID-19 in the state, a number which has remained relatively stable over the past week. Health officials say this is an important statistic to consider, as a major part of the state's social distancing efforts were to ensure hospitals do not get overloaded with COVID-19 cases.

Recoveries rose by 40 to 2,187, according to the Department of Health.

A total of 684 new tests were recorded Monday, meaning the state's positive test case rate was 14%. This number had hovered near 20% the past few days.

Minnehaha County recorded 85 new cases, bringing its total to 2,952. Lincoln County cases rose by three to 191.

Brown County recorded seven new cases, bringing its total to 127.

