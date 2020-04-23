98 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Thursday; 127 more recoveries

State health officials confirmed 98 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Thursday, but net active cases dropped slightly as the state reported 127 new recoveries.

The state has had a total of 1,956 COVID-19 cases, 1,064 of which have recovered. The state currently has 883 active cases.

There were no new deaths Thursday. The state's total remains at nine.

Sioux Falls remains the state's hot spot, with 1,636 confirmed cases in Minnehaha County, an increase in 81, and 110 in Lincoln County, an increase in six.

State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said 801 COVID-19 cases are Smithfield Foods employees, 18 more than Wednesday, while 206 are directly connected to the plant. The meat processing plant recently closed due to the major outbreak.