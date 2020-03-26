A Passion for Scouting

Reid Christopherson has been a part of scouting for most of his life.

"I grew up in Sioux Falls and had an opportunity to be a Cub Scout. Then a few years later I had the invitation to Troup 52, which was at St. John American Lutheran Church here in Sioux Falls where really got the opportunity become immersed in scouting, earned the rank of eagle," Reid said.

More than fifty years later he's still involved because of what the Boy Scouts meant to him.

"Scouting was everything for me. I was a not a super athletic sports inclined student. I was good student, it gave me the opportunity to meet some wonderful adult leaders, met other friends through my school and church," Reid said.

Through the years, Reid has collected scouting artifacts, many of which are now in this museum in Sioux Falls.

"Probably what's in here in the Scouters Attic is about 99 percent of my personal collection. It's not all of my items. I ran out of museum before collection," Reid said.

That collection started when he was a kid.

"Well I started out as a scout with a camp patches and rank patches and things I might have acquired as a youth. Then as I moved into adult scouting you accumulate a little more, and then a flea market stop, and then the garage sale stop, then of course the development of E-Bay," Reid said.

The museum is truly a history of scouting, dating back to when things began in the early 1900s.

"What I really have focused on here is what would've a scout have had. And the name Scouters Attic just kind of tries to bring in that encapsulation of what might you find in grandpas attic from things from his scouting days," Reid said.

"What Reid's been able to put together is here is just amazing. I tell people, I don't know if it's an accurate statement or not, but I truly believe there are probably more artifacts on display in this museum, than are on display in our national scouting museum," South Dakota Scout Executive Tom Smotherman said.

For Reid, seeing others enjoy the Scouters Attic, makes the all work he's put in to it over the last decade worth it.

"The best experience that I can have, is to be in here working on something, a father, grandfather, young children come in, and to hear them across the room say 'that's the handbook I had, I had that flashlight, that's the way my uniform looked', and that's what really makes it heartwarming for me," Reid said.

