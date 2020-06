Following the death of George Floyd about two and a half weeks ago violent protests and riots have broken out in Minneapolis.

A Minneapolis native with strong South Dakota ties talked with Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck about the violence in his city.

Doug Cummings is a graduate of Yankton College and the USD School of Law.

He spent 30 years as the director of East River Legal Services here before returning back home to Minneapolis. It's a city he says has been ravaged by chaos.