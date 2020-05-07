ACLU lawsuit accuses Rock County deputies of performing illegal search in freezing temps

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota has filed a lawsuit against the Rock County Sheriff and two deputies, alleging the deputies performed an illegal body search in freezing temperatures.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in U.S. District court against Deputies Shelley Douty and Dallas Hamm, as well as Sheriff Evan Verbrugge, KSTP-TV reports.

According to the filing, Deputy Hamm pulled a driver over in Luverne in November 2018 due to a dangling air freshener. It alleges Hamm searched the driver without probable cause and then turned to the female passenger and ordered her to stand next to Hamm's squad car without her coat.

The deputies allegedly tried to perform a cavity search of the woman on the Interstate 90 on-ramp. The temperature was nine degrees at the time. The lawsuit claims the deputies had no probable cause to lawfully conduct a cavity search.

The ACLU also claims that the deputies wouldn't allow the woman to get into the police car to warm up because she'd lost her privilege to do so, and they also denied the woman's requests to conduct a legal search "the right way" at the police station or a hospital.

According the lawsuit, the defendants violated state law and the Fourth Amendment prohibition against unreasonable searches and seizures.