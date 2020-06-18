ACLU to hold virtual campaign rally to encourage South Dakotans to vote

The ACLU is hosting the voteOUT campaign with a virtual rally Saturday at 11:00 AM. The link to join the rally is here.

The goal of this event is to reconnect people in South Dakota to the ballot box. Adam Jorgensen, the digital media associate with the ACLU, said there have been quite a few bills proposed in the legislature the past few years that discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community, and it doesn't have to be a battle every year. So the ACLU is encouraging people to get out and vote to get elected officials in office, who won't propose bills like that.

The rally Saturday will include three different speakers. You can get involved by attending the rally, registering to vote, and signing up for more information from the ACLU. Jorgensen even suggested getting involved in the political process by becoming a precinct worker. In South Dakota, these workers are paid and help people go through the voting process.