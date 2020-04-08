$10K reward offered for information in two Pierre burglaries

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those in connection to two burglaries in Pierre this week.

Pierre Police and ATF are investigating two burglaries at Runnings in Pierre on April 5th and 7th.

Authorities believe the two burglaries are connected. Authorities say in both burglaries, two suspects were seen wearing masks and gloves on surveillance video.

Authorities say four firearms were stolen.

Anyone with information about the person or persons responsible and/or information leading to the recovery of the stolen firearms should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or email ATFTips@atf.gov.