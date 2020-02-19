ATF, Sioux Falls police offering $5k rewards in two Sioux Falls robberies

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) with the Sioux Falls Police Department, are offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information related to an armed robbery at a Sioux Falls gas station and motel.

Authorities say on February 13 at 3:45 a.m., a man entered the Get ‘N’ Go on the corner of 57th Street and Marion Avenue with a firearm and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to reports, the suspect was described as a black man, about five feet and nine inches tall with an athletic build.

“We’re looking for any details that members of the public can provide,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge William Terry Henderson, of the St. Paul Field Division. “Shocking crimes like this have no place in our community. If you believe you have information that can help us solve this crime, please reach out.”

On February 16 just before midnight, two suspects wearing ski masks and wielding a firearm threatened an employee at the Super 8 on W. 41st Street, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled the scene.

According to reports, one man was described as a black man, about five feet and 2-3 inches tall. The second, a black man, six feet and three inches tall. Both wore dark clothing and ski masks while committing the robbery.

“People might have witnessed the two suspects fleeing the scene or getting into a vehicle,” said Henderson. “Although it’s not entirely uncommon for people to wear ski masks this time of year, we’re hoping someone might have seen these two and thought it suspect enough to pay attention to where they might be going.”

Authorities believe these two robberies are separate and unrelated.

Those with information can call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Tipsters can also send information to ATF anonymously via the mobile Reportit app, which is available on Google Play, the Apple App Store, or by visiting reportit.com. When reporting, include as many details as possible and contact information if seeking a reward. To receive a reward, tips must aid in the investigation, arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible.

