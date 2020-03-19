Aberdeen baker's recipe for bread goes viral

Navajo flatbread has been in Brandon Johnson's family for generations. He recently shared the recipe on social media to help people who may be struggling during the spread of Coronavirus.

"Start off with two cups of flour, one tablespoon of baking powder, one teaspoon of kosher salt or table salt, and then a splash of oil, and then one cup of lukewarm water," said Brandon Johnson, a Baker and Owner of The Brass Kettle in Aberdeen.

A post on Facebook, a simple recipe that Brandon Johnson hoped would be able to help people he knows make homemade bread, has been shared more than 150,000 times.

"Looking at the shortages going on, I just put it on Facebook hoping it helps someone," Johnson said.

Johnson has vivid memories of the bread helping feed his family while he was growing up.

"My Grandma would get up at 4:30 in the morning, she would make bread, breakfast, and that's what they would have on the counter all day, and it would be with every single meal, and sometimes that's all you had was that and peanut butter and whatever," Johnson said.

Although he is going through his own struggles, having to temporarily close the dining room of his restaurant, Johnson knows that many other people have it worse than him right now, and his post has opened the door for conversation.

"People are sharing their stories, and talking about living on hard times, and even just bread shortages, just checking in on each other, and I think people all around are just unsure what's going on, but also by connecting with other people across the world they feel a little bit better together," Johnson said.

Johnson will continue to help people with questions they have about how to make the bread, and he's happy with how this has helped so many people.

"If people can use it and it can help somebody, then the job is done, that's the whole intention of it," Johnson said.