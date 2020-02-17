Boys and Girls Club of Aberdeen celebrates 50 years

February 17th marks the 50th-anniversary celebration of the Boys and Girls Club of Aberdeen.

"We have helped tens of thousands of youth in the Aberdeen area," Michael Herman, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club Aberdeen said.

"It's a very nice place, it's open a lot a part of the day," said Camden Murphy, a current Club Member.

Since its opening in 1970, the club has grown in more ways than one.

"Initially we were for high-risk kids, so we had served when we opened up initially about 100 kids. It was a boys club when we first started, it wasn't until 1976 that we allowed girls to come to the Boys and Girls Club," Herman said.

Mike Herman is the Club Director, he is proud of the changes that have been made, and the current success of the program.

"We went from a handful of programs to 50 this last year," Herman said.

Mike Sommers was one of the original club members, he is still committed to the Boys and Girls Club after all these years.

"I'd like to see the Boys and Girls Club continue growing, it's a great place for your kids to be. A safe, enriching environment," Michael Sommers, the Board President said.

"I love coming here and seeing all the kids, and I love being here with the staff," said Andre Parker, a current Club Member.

Herman says this week will be a special one for the club, which will be highlighted by the special appearance of Olympic legend Jackie Joyner Kersee at Friday's annual banquet.