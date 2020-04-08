Aberdeen Police Department investigating suspicious calls

Two suspicious calls were made to Aberdeen businesses in the last couple of days. A Facebook post by the Aberdeen Police Department details suspicious activity.

'Individuals calling area businesses, and acting as, or claiming to be a Police Officer with the Aberdeen Police Department, inquiring about video surveillance or other things," said Aberdeen Police Officer Tanner Jondahl.

The caller asked questions about video surveillance and how much cash was on hand.

"It's not uncommon for the law enforcement to make phone calls. We're never going to inquire about financial things and get detailed into the business without doing a face to face interview or some type of investigation," Jondahl said.

Tiffany Langer owns a business in Aberdeen. Although she isn't tied to these calls, she thinks scammers might be trying to take advantage right now since many places are shut down.

"I've been extra precautions, I make sure I'm in my store every single day to make sure that everything's good, I'm not leaving cash in my store because I think that's important to make sure you're being safe with that," said Tiffany Langer, an Aberdeen Business Owner and Representative for the South Dakota Retailers Association.

The Aberdeen Police Department is working on investigating these reports, and they will do the same if they receive any reports in the future.