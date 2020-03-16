Aberdeen Salvation Army helps feed students during closure

Workers with the Salvation Army passed out lunches to kids throughout the Hub City.

Volunteers packed food.

Employees drove through the city.

Food was handed out to kids during the 'extended' Spring Break.

"It gives kids and parents the stability of knowing their kids have lunch during the day," said Major Mary Hunt with the Aberdeen

Salvation Army Mary Hunt knew the organization had to help families during the spread of Covid-19.

"I was going through all the grocery stores in town buying up bread, fruit, and getting the meat for today, and all the items we would need to get started this week," Hunt said.

Lacey Sheets was one of the people driving around passing out food.

"We're just here to be able to feed kids, and make sure that they're fed and taken care of," Sheets said.

She gets to see the direct impact this has on families.

"I'm helping another family out and trying to feed four kids was a big deal," said Robert Cope.

Cope brought his kids to the Salvation Army food truck today to pick up a sack lunch.

"To know that when I'm trying to feed four kids, and I don't have the money, Salvation Army has just saved me a lot," Cope said.

Major Mary Hunt and her staff will continue to hear stories like Cope's throughout the week as they continue to pass out lunches every day.

"We really don't know what to expect this week. We don't know if we'll have 100 kids or two-three hundred. It's hard to predict," Major Hunt said.