Aberdeen Zumba instructor gets creative with classes during pandemic

A zumba instructor at the YMCA in Aberdeen wanted to try and give people an outlet while the gym was closed during the pandemic, so she started teaching classes outside in her neighborhood. Carol Loeschke specifically teaches zumba gold classes, which is for older people, so she wanted to make sure they were staying safe.

The YMCA in Aberdeen shut down the middle of March because of the pandemic. She said there was still some snow on the ground, but the sun was out, so she came up with the idea to teach a class in her neighborhood. About 15 people showed up, and now the classes get to host more than 20 people. Even though the YMCA is allowing group fitness classes now, Loeschke is still teaching classes in her neighborhood to try and keep people more safe.

She said she's had a lot of fun being creative and trying to come up with themed dances and classes. She won't teach classes the week of 4th of July because she said it's too hot outside.